After an unseasonably warm New Year’s Day weekend, the region was blanketed with snow Monday morning, bringing slippery roads and numerous cancellations. The first snow day for Loudoun students brought an unexpected one-day extension to their winter break.



The W&OD Trail near Leesburg blanketed with the first snow of 2022.

A run down the slope at The Meadow Hill in Leesburg as families enjoy the first snow of 2022.

A plow moves along King Street in Leesburg during the first snow of 2022.