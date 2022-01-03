Old Man Winter jolting mid-Atlantic with quick-hitting snowstorm today dropping enough snow to close schools in the area. (Photo By Douglas Graham) LoCo Living Photo Gallery Photo Gallery: Old Man Winter Visits Loudoun 2022-01-032022-01-03 LoudounNow 1 Comment Photos by Douglas Graham SHARE ONWhatsAppFacebookTwitterLinkedInGoogle+Pin ItEmailBuffer Related
One thought on “Photo Gallery: Old Man Winter Visits Loudoun”
Great photographs that capture the sheer beauty of Loudoun. I can’t think of a more picturesque county. Doug Graham is an extremely talented photographer. He produced these marvelous photographs in short order. Thanks for sharing. Happy New Year Loudoun!