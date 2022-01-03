School Board Officer Elections Set for Tuesday

The School Board will elect a chair, vice chair, and a Virginia School Board Association delegate and alternate tomorrow during its annual organizational meeting.

Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) and Vice Chairwoman Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian), both facing removal efforts in Circuit Court, have endured a year of turbulence and upheaval. During the public comment portions of meetings, parents have blasted the board for its handling of school closures and support of social policies.

During the meeting, board members will nominate candidates for the two officer positions. Superintendent Scott Ziegler will act as chairman until the election is completed. Ziegler will take a roll call vote for each nomination, until one receives a majority vote. Then, the newly elected chair will take over the meeting, overseeing the vote for both the vice chair and then delegate and alternate to the state board association.

In 2020 and 2021, Sheridan was elected to one-year terms as chairwoman without opposition. Prior to 2020, she served as vice chairwoman for four years.

The board will also appoint a designee to perform the duties of the superintendent during the year if necessary.

Following the appointments, the board will set its meeting schedule for the year.

The organizational meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the division’s administrative offices.