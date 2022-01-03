Sketch Released in Ashburn Homicide Investigation

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a person of interest in connection with a Dec. 30 homicide in Ashburn.

Deputies were called to the Connie Marie Terrace home shortly before 8:30 p.m. Dec. 30 where a family member found the victim unresponsive. The victim, Najat Chemlali Goode, 57, was taken to StoneSprings Hospital Center where she died from her injuries.The death has been ruled a homicide.

On Monday,detectives released a composite sketch of a man who may have been in the area that evening.

Anyone with any information as to the identity of the man or information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective T. Rodriguez at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.