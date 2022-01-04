County Testing Site Again Slammed; Positivity Rate Exceeds 30%

The county’s free drive-through COVID-19 testing site at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park was once again inundated with cars full of people waiting for hours to be swabbed today.

By the end of today’s testing, county officials reported that 905 tests had been administered.

Some families took the opportunity to be tested before children return to schools tomorrow, after winter break and two consecutive snow days.

As the Omicron variant spreads across the country, transmission levels continue to climb locally. There has been an average of 776 new cases reported daily over the past week, and the testing positivity rate has reached 32%. One month ago, there were an average of about 90 new cases daily and the positivity rate was about 6%.

For more information on COVID-19 safety and testing, go to loudoun.gov/5307/Coronavirus.