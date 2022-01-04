General Assembly Pre-Session Hearing Goes Virtual

The Loudoun General Assembly delegation’s pre-session public hearing will now be a virtual meeting because of record high levels of COVID-19 infections, Sen. Jennifer B. Boysko (D-33) announced.

The session remains scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8, 2 – 4 p.m.

Boysko’s office, which is coordinating the legislative session, requires constituents who wish to participate to register in advance at forms.gle/4fvh6i7AwznSQRkA8.

Speakers are also required to be residents of Loudoun County, or represent a business or agency that provides a service to Loudoun, and must provide a full name, physical address and topic. Speakers will be given two minutes.

The event will also be live-streamed on Boysko’s Facebook page.

The 2022 General Assembly Session begins Jan. 12.