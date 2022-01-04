Letter: Callie Fulmer, Lovettsville 

Editor: I am writing to express my displeasure that the Board of Supervisors can’t seem to understand the beauty of wild and natural places. Bles Park is a wonderful example of a beautiful habitat that needs to stay as it is.

The proposal that is on the table would take the park from a place I take the Cub Scouts to learn about native species, reinforce Leave No Trace principles and talk about the Outdoor Code, and change it into yet another human dominated, overly processed and developed space.

Adding a kayak launch, clearing for an access road, increasing the impervious surface by 30 times—this is just not the way to treat a beautiful and unique wildlife habitat.

We need to save wild spaces, not just for wildlife, but for the people and youth, too. Not every nook and cranny of the county needs to be processed, developed, and paved. Keep Bles Park the way it is.

Callie Fulmer, Lovettsville