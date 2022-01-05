Loudoun Chamber Foundation Awards $32K in Nonprofit Grants

Loudoun Chamber Foundation on Wednesday announced $4,000 grants to eight local nonprofits working in workforce development, economic growth and quality of life.

“The entire Loudoun nonprofit community has done remarkable work to support our community, particularly during this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Facing increased demand for their services, our nonprofits overcame their own financial challenges to serve our families, our workers and our neighbors,” stated Chamber President Tony Howard. “The Loudoun Chamber is incredibly proud to support this year’s grant recipients and to support their important work to build a strong and healthy economy and community here in Loudoun.”

The organizations receiving grants include A Farm Less Ordinary, Crossroads Jobs, ECHO, the Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter, the Loudoun Education Foundation, Loudoun Habitat For Humanity, Loudoun Literacy Council, and Veterans Moving Forward.

The Loudoun Chamber Foundation is a fund within the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties. Founded in 2014, the Chamber Foundation invests in local nonprofits focused on the economy, workforce development, public safety and wellness in Loudoun. Since its founding the Foundation has awarded $164,000. To learn more, go to loudounchamber.org/Foundation.