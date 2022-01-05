Loudoun Offers Free Christmas Tree Recycling

Loudoun County has five collection locations for residents to drop off Christmas trees for recycling, open through Jan. 20. The trees will be converted into mulch, which is available free of charge to Loudoun County residents year-round at the county landfill.

Only natural cut trees and wreaths will be accepted; no artificial trees or artificial wreaths. Residents who receive curbside recycling service may contact their homeowners association, town office or recycling service provider for Christmas tree collection schedules.

Remove all decorations from the tree before dropping it off for recycling. If transporting a tree in a tree bag, remove and dispose of the bag with regular trash.

Drop-offs will be at: the Loudoun County Landfill Recycling Center, 21101 Evergreen Mills Road, Leesburg; the Game Protective Association, 16 South Berlin Pike, Lovettsville; Franklin Park, 17501 Franklin Park Dr., Purcellville; South Riding Town Hall, 43055 Center St.; and Claude Moore Park, 46150 Loudoun Park Lane, Sterling.