Nash Joins Community Foundation Board

Caroline Nash has joined the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties board, beginning her three-year term this January.

Nash serves as Patent and Trademark Attorney at Nash & Titus, LLC and has experience in medical devices, immunology, vaccines, cancer detection, drugs and treatment, pharmaceuticals, film chemistry and manufacturing, metal treatment, consumer products and automobile safety devices. She is practiced law for more than 30 years, is a member of the bar in four states and registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

She joins a 10-member board that also includes Wells Fargo Senior Vice President and Commercial Banking Leader Lucky Wadehra, National Association of Realtors Chief Story Teller Janelle Brevard, community philanthropist and volunteer Terri Minchew, Fresh Eye Innovative Solutions and Accounting Founder and CEO Jaclyn O’Brien, PATH Foundation Senior Program Officer Andy Johnston, Deep Analysis Vice-President and Principal Analyst Connie Moore, HCA StoneSprings Hospital Vice President of Community and Government Relations Tracey White, attorney Tim Thompson, Kaiser Permanente of the Mid-Atlantic States Clinical Operations Manager Charmaine Bushrod, and Dr. Tracey Lacey, Department of State’s Foreign Service Institute Leadership Management School.

The nonprofit Community Foundation Loudoun and Northern Fauquier was founded in 1999. Since its inception, the Community Foundation has granted almost $11.2 million back into these communities. More information is at CommunityFoundationLF.org.