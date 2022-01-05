Ziegler Proposes $1.56B Loudoun Schools Budget

Loudoun schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler has introduced his proposed $1,567,043,265 budget, a 5.9% increase over the current fiscal year budget, and one that brings International Baccalaureate to Loudoun schools, foreign languages to elementary schools and an average 5% raise for teachers.

The year-over-year growth in the budget will once again outpace student enrollment growth. The student population is projected to grow by 1.7%, to an estimated 83,039. The proposed a spending increase, Ziegler said, is driven by climbing health insurance costs, increases in teacher salaries and the highest level of inflation since 1982. Of the $88.5 million increase over the current year’s budget, $11.9 million will be to keep up with inflation alone. The school district is also seeing the population of students who need additional supports, such as English language learners, grow more quickly than the population overall.

And, Ziegler said, the school system’s spending works out ot $18,779 per student, one of the lowest per-pupil expenditures in the Washington, DC region, though well above the state’s average of $12,216.

New initiatives in Ziegler’s proposed budget include introducing world languages to elementary schools, beginning International Baccalaureate in two high schools, new supports for English language learners and extracurriculars, and enhancements to student mental health supports.

Ziegler’s proposal also includes $3.3 million held in reserve in anticipation of collective bargaining for school employees, and a proposal to hire 17 full-time substitute teachers to address difficulties in finding substitutes.

And despite new programs such as International Baccalaureate and a new school opening, Elaine E. Thompson Elementary with the budgeting equivalent of 40 full-time positions or FTEs, the school district will actually see its staffing drop by 183.1 FTEs overall.

Based on the latest guidance from the county administration, Ziegler said, his proposal is $7.3 million more than the county has said will be available to transfer to schools.

The School Board’s first budget work session is scheduled for Jan. 11, and the first public hearing on Jan. 25, with a vote on the budget expected Feb. 2.