Battery Blamed in House Fire that Displaced 10

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that a battery pack failure on the porch of a Sterling home was the cause of a Wednesday night fire that displaced 10 residents.

Just before 11:30 a.m.Jan. 5, fire and rescue units from Sterling Park, Cascades, and Kincora District and fire and rescue units from Fairfax County were dispatched to a house fire in the 100 block of Sexton Court in Sterling Park. The 911 calls indicated that there may be people trapped in the home. However, upon arrival firefighters found that all occupants had exited the home safely.

The first units on the scene found the two-story single-family dwelling with smoke and fire showing from the first floor, the exterior, and the attic level. Additional crews from Metro Washington Airport Authority and Fairfax County were added to the response.

Most of the fire was under control within 10-minutes, and the fire was prevented from extending to neighboring homes. No injuries were reported.

The fire originated in a work area on an exterior porch, which was used for repairing computers and laptops.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire was accidental, likely caused by a battery pack failure. Damages was estimated at $425,680.

The residents are staying locally with family.