Federal Relief Fund Dumps Nearly $15M into Town Utility Budgets

For any small town, the top responsibility—and biggest expense—is providing safe drinking water and wastewater treatment. Federal COVID-19 relief efforts are giving Loudoun’s towns a boost on that front.

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act approved last March includes direct aid to localities to offset pandemic-related expenses and upgrade utility systems.

Loudoun’s towns, excluding Leesburg, received just over $1,000 per resident. That made Purcellville the big winner locally, securing nearly $10.6 million. Leesburg, Virginia’s largest town, fell into a different classification and received only $110 per resident, just $5.92 million.

While the allocations were announced—and the first half of the awards paid last summer—the town councils have spent months debating on how best to use the windfall, including having to wait for the federal rules governing how the money can be used. The second half payments are expected this summer.

In the end, the funding boost should allow localities to avoid or lower planned debt funding and benefit the checkbooks of rate payers.

Purcellville

Those savings be most impactful in Purcellville, where holding down rates has been a top Town Council priority.

With $5.28 million in hand and another payment expected in June, the Town Council has held several meetings to debate the best way to use the funds.

So far, the council has appropriated funding for its Water Treatment Plant to Town Watermain Replacement Project, forgoing the need to take out a $400,000 loan; advanced plans for a new $2.4 million finished water storage tank, which was recently identified as a top priority; and pivoted the Hirst Reservoir Rehabilitation Project from a prior plan to fund it with a $1.4 million USDA loan.

Lovettsville

The Town of Lovettsville will receive$2,280,462, with the Town Council laying out plans to use 80% for infrastructure projects and 20% to support tourism, hospitality, businesses, and nonprofits.

Last fall, the council assigned its first half allocation to pay forstormwater management infrastructure; wastewater line improvements and repairs to reduce the inflow and infiltration of stormwater; and water main replacements, along with providing grants to town nonprofits and businesses.

Middleburg

The Town of Middleburg was allocated $865,288in ARPA funding.

Under a staff proposal, 90% of the money would be used for water and sewer infrastructure projects. Those include helping to pay for the town’s Well 4 Clearwell Project; the Stonewall/Lincoln Road Septic Conversion Projects; upgrades to the water meters and radio read system to provide automated, real-time water consumption information; and offsetting the cost of infrastructure at the new Town Hall. The council also is looking provide utility bill credits and for marketing and public information efforts promoting pandemic recovery and supporting businesses.

Hamilton

The Town of Hamilton will receive $652,598 in ARPA funds, with the first half of the grant in hand.

Among the options to use the money identified so far are to pay for the rehabilitation and cleaning of the Harmony and Rogers St. water towers; to pay off the balance for customers who made payment arrangements on their utility bills due to the pandemic, and the replacement of the South Saint Paul Street sanitary pipe replacement.

Round Hill

The Town of Round Hill will receive an allocation of $650,000, an amount disproportionally low considering its public utility system serves about 5,000 residents in surrounding neighborhoods. The funding was based on the town’s population of about 650.

The Town Council is expected to use the funds to offset expenses in its $7 million water and sewer system construction budget but specific projects have not yet been selected.

Hillsboro

In Hillsboro, which has fewer that 170 residents, the Town Council used its small share of ARPA funds to help roll out fiber-optic broadband service to all town residents and businesses.