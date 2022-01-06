LCSO: Forged Documents Used in Attempt to Release Jail Inmate

A Maryland woman and an inmate at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center have been charged with forging court documents in an attempt to falsely release the inmate from jail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began in November after the ADC’s Records Section received a faxed disposition for an inmate’s release that appeared to be sent by the Prince William County Clerk of the Circuit Court. The document was determined to be fake, including the forging of a judge’s signature.

In December, the Loudoun County Clerk of the Circuit Court received a separate forged document of an amended probation document for the same inmate that appeared to be from the Virginia Department of Corrections and Parole. This document was also determined to be fraudulent, including the forging of the signature.

As a result of the investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Section, the inmate, Deontre A. Thomas, 31, of Washington, DC, was charged with two counts of accessory to forge a public record, two counts of accessory to utter of public record, two counts of conspire with another to forge a public record, two counts of identity theft, and attempt to escape confinement or custody without force of a person lawfully confined in jail.

Arinicea Johnson, 28, of Capitol Heights, MD, was charged with two counts of forging a public record, two counts of uttering of a public record, two counts of identity theft, two counts of conspiracy on the attempt escape of a person lawfully detained as a prisoner and attempt to escape confinement or custody without force of a person lawfully confined in jail.

Additionally, another woman, Ty Yonna N. Hopkins, 31, of Washington, DC, later called the Prince William County Circuit Clerk’s Office to assist the inmate with inquiring about the disposition notice sent to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. She was charged with accessory after the fact by receiving, relieving, or assisting after knowing that such person had committed a completed felony.

Thomas, whose local criminal record includes larceny and shoplifting charges, remains held without bond at the Adult Detention Center.

Johnson and Hopkins turned themselves over to authorities on Jan. 5. Johnson was held without bond held at the Adult Detention Center. Hopkins was released on a personal recognizance bond.