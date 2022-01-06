More Snow Coming; Cancellations Begin

With another winter storm expected to dump up to 6 inches of snow on the area overnight, Loudoun County has canceled its Friday’s COVID-19 testing event at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park and is rescheduling all Friday appointments at the county’s Dulles Town Center vaccination clinic .

Everyone who had a vaccination appointment on Friday will automatically have their appointments moved to a date next week, with the option to reschedule themselves to any date that is convenient for them, according to the county. E

Loudoun County’s next free, drive-through COVID-19 testing events are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11 and Friday, Jan. 14 at Bolen Park beginning at 9 a.m. Testing event information will be posted at loudoun.gov/COVID19testing, along with links to registration forms.

Anyone seeking a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at the county’s Dulles Town Center clinic can schedule appointments online at loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine or by calling the health department’s information line at 703-737-8300.

Vaccines are also available from other providers in the community and can be found at vaccines.gov.

Among other weather-related changes:

• Tonight’s Purcellville Planning Commission meeting will be held virtually.