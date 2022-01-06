Upperville Barn Destroyed by Fire

Fire-Rescue crews from Loudoun and Fauquier counties were called to barn fire on Rt. 50 west of Middleburg early Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at approximately 1 a.m. Jan. 6. Fire and Rescue units from Middleburg, Aldie, Philomont and Purcellville were dispatched, along with units from Fauquier County and Mount Weather. A Tanker Task Force was assigned to transport water to the site.

Crews arrived to find a 10,000-square-foot heavy timber residential style barn fully involved in fire. The fire had extended to additional outbuildings, heavy equipment, and a camper. The fire was extinguished by about 1:34 a.m. and work continued at the scene until 4:40 a.m.

There were no people or animals in the barn. No injuries were reported.

The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office investigation its continuing.