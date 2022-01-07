2 Suspects Sought in Robbery of Ashburn Home

The Sheriff’s Office is searching for two armed men reported to have attempt to steal items from a home in the Loudoun Valley Estates neighborhood Thursday night.

According to the report, the resident said he was selling clothing through a social media application. Just before 6:45 p.m. Jan. 6, two males arrived at his Piedmont Hunt Terrace home to purchase shoes. They went into the home along with friends of the victim. As they discussed the payment, the males started taking items from the victim’s room and ran from the residence. The victim caught up with one of the men inside the garage of the home and a struggle ensued. Both subjects reportedly brandished firearms during the altercation.

Deputies were called to the scene and a perimeter was established. Also, the Fairfax County Police Department helicopter was called to help with the search.

The suspects were not located during the search and are believed to have left the area in a vehicle.

The circumstances surrounding the robbery remains under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective A. Perry at 703- 777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.