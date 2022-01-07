County Offers Community Water, Wastewater Project Funding

The Loudoun County Water and Wastewater Program is accepting applications for county government assistance with community water and wastewater projects.

The Water and Wastewater Program is designed to support Loudoun County communities experiencing issues with deficient or non-existent water and/or wastewater systems with funding and other resources. Communities that need assistance are encouraged to learn more about the program at loudoun.gov/waterprojects or by contacting Loudoun County Environmental Program Specialist Scott Fincham at 703-771-5520 or Scott.Fincham@loudoun.gov.

Applications will be accepted through March 31.