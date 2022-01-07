Letter: Linda Hollis, Ashburn

Editor: I am writing about the proposed enhancements to Bles Park, which the Board of Supervisors may approve on Jan 18.

The proposal includes active recreation facilities which could be located elsewhere in Loudoun County, even within the Algonkian District. They do not need to be built at Bles Park, which provides habitat for many birds and other unique species.

I do not understand why the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services is ignoring the results of the 2020 survey conducted by its consultant, the ETC Institute. 907 county residents responded to the survey with their rankings of unmet needs and importance of park facilities. Those responses were combined into a Priority Investment Rating. This showed that the top three facilities that residents want are paved trails for recreation, unpaved/natural trails, and natural areas.

Bles currently provides miles of unpaved trails and acres of natural area. Supervisors should abide by their constituents’’ wishes and vote no on this proposal.

Linda Hollis, Ashburn