Robinson Re-Elected Leesburg Planning Commission Chair

Gigi Robinson has been re-elected as chairwoman of the Leesburg Planning Commission.

She was first appointed chairwoman at the beginning of 2021, and 2022 will mark her sixth non-consecutive year on the commission. She was first appointed in 2014 and served her entire four-year term until the end of 2018. She rejoined the commission in late 2019 and has served since. Robinson was also a member of the Loudoun County Planning Commission for four years, serving as now-mayor Kelly Burk’s appointee during her four years on the Board of Supervisors. Robinson is Vice Mayor Marty Martinez’s appointee to the commission.

Al Barney was re-elected as commission vice chairman. Barney has served on the commission since being appointed by Councilman Neil Steinberg in 2019.

Finally, Brian McAfee was re-elected parliamentarian. McAfee is Councilman Zach Cummings’ appointee, and has served since 2021.

All votes met with unanimous consent of the commission.

Prior to the vote, Commissioner Earl Hoovler suggested that the commission consider a future bylaw change that would limit commissioners to serving no more than two consecutive terms in any of the three positions. He emphasized that he thought Robinson was a tremendous chairwoman but said it might be nice to spread the responsibility around. Commissioner Ad Barnes, however, said there was merit to having commissioners gain the experience in their positions, and it takes a while to get settled.

