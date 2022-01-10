Driver Charged with DUI in Wrong-way Crash
The Sheriff’s Office has charged a 34-year-old Ashburn man with driving under the influence following a Friday night crash that sent five people to the hospital.
According to the report, at 9:20 p.m. Jan. 7, the driver of a 2011 Toyota Camry was traveling in the wrong direction in the southbound lanes of Loudoun County Parkway when he struck head-on a 2018 Volkswagen SUV.
The driver of the Camry, Terrence C. Hanlon, and a passenger were both transported to an area hospital. Hanlon remained hospitalized in stable condition on Monday and was issued a summons for DUI.
The driver of the SUV and two passengers also were transported to a local hospital. One of the passengers, a 17-year-old male, was listed in critical but stable condition Monday.
The crash remains under investigation.
One thought on “Driver Charged with DUI in Wrong-way Crash”
The carnage on Loudoun’s roadways is horrendous. This latest incident involving an alleged DUI is most regrettable. We need more public awareness along the lines of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Drinking & driving is a toxic combination. To the young man clinging to life, my prayers are with you.