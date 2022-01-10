Driver Charged with DUI in Wrong-way Crash

The Sheriff’s Office has charged a 34-year-old Ashburn man with driving under the influence following a Friday night crash that sent five people to the hospital.

According to the report, at 9:20 p.m. Jan. 7, the driver of a 2011 Toyota Camry was traveling in the wrong direction in the southbound lanes of Loudoun County Parkway when he struck head-on a 2018 Volkswagen SUV.

The driver of the Camry, Terrence C. Hanlon, and a passenger were both transported to an area hospital. Hanlon remained hospitalized in stable condition on Monday and was issued a summons for DUI.

The driver of the SUV and two passengers also were transported to a local hospital. One of the passengers, a 17-year-old male, was listed in critical but stable condition Monday.

The crash remains under investigation.