Letter: Betsy Scotto-Lavino, Leesburg

Editor: I want to add my voice in support of Loudoun County School Board Member Brenda Sheridan. The recall efforts against Sheridan are part of a coordinated right-wing attack to scapegoat school policies that promote equity as the source of problems facing public schools.

There are over 80,000 children in LCPS. Educating this many children effectively could never be less than a gargantuan task filled with complicated problems. In the past two years, that gargantuan task was made almost impossible by a global pandemic.Falsely pointing to “critical race theory” as an explanation for current public school issues misleads the public and steals time and resources better directed at the significant challenges thathave always and will alwaysarise in public education.

Fight for Schools is the PAC leading the recall effort against Sheridan. I explored the FFS homepage.It took all of a minute. I wanted to examine their claims and the information they had to support it. The FFS website contains no specific claims and no data. The homepage is a long, disjointed, vent.They have dozens of upsetting accusations but present no evidence, no reports, nothing to back them up. They do make sure to ask you for money immediately.

According to local reporting, the claims against Sheridan are that she violated open meeting laws by being part of a community Facebook group.Being a part of a community facebook group has never constituted a violation of open meeting laws.They are also accusing her of violating first amendment rights by halting public comment at a school board meeting after the crowd refused to stop yelling despite repeated warnings.School Board policy 2520 permits public comment to be closed if they cannot make comments in a civil manner.Finally, the filing claims that Sheridan mismanaged a sexual assault case.The school board plays no role in “managing” sexual assault cases. They are asked to hear appeals of disciplinary actions against students. Therefore, is imperative that the school board not manage the investigation and only be given minimal information.

I’d also like to share things not getting said about Brenda Sheridan.She was an LCPS substitute teacher from 2004-2011 and named the 2006-07 Substitute of the Year. She has been part of PTA leadership on local, state, and national levels. She coordinated projects for Boy Scout and Girl Scout Troops. She founded a boosters organization for kids’ arts programs. As a School Board member, she advocated for full-day kindergarten, reductions in class sizes, and increases to teacher salaries, which is a sure way to attract great teachers.

Finally, Brenda Sheridan has been electedthree times by her district. In the 2019 election, she won by 62%, a far better margin than what we see in our national election.The recall petition submitted just over 800 signatures, which is only 10 percent of her district.

If the judge finds in favor of this meritless legal action, it will reinforce the false idea that elections have little meaning and suppress the will of the majority of Ms. Sheridan’s district—the majority that duly elected her. The people of her district deserve better and so does Ms. Sheridan.

Betsy Scotto-Lavino, Leesburg