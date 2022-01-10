Letter: Betsy Scotto-Lavino, Leesburg
Editor: I want to add my voice in support of Loudoun County School Board Member Brenda Sheridan. The recall efforts against Sheridan are part of a coordinated right-wing attack to scapegoat school policies that promote equity as the source of problems facing public schools.
There are over 80,000 children in LCPS. Educating this many children effectively could never be less than a gargantuan task filled with complicated problems. In the past two years, that gargantuan task was made almost impossible by a global pandemic.Falsely pointing to “critical race theory” as an explanation for current public school issues misleads the public and steals time and resources better directed at the significant challenges thathave always and will alwaysarise in public education.
Fight for Schools is the PAC leading the recall effort against Sheridan. I explored the FFS homepage.It took all of a minute. I wanted to examine their claims and the information they had to support it. The FFS website contains no specific claims and no data. The homepage is a long, disjointed, vent.They have dozens of upsetting accusations but present no evidence, no reports, nothing to back them up. They do make sure to ask you for money immediately.
According to local reporting, the claims against Sheridan are that she violated open meeting laws by being part of a community Facebook group.Being a part of a community facebook group has never constituted a violation of open meeting laws.They are also accusing her of violating first amendment rights by halting public comment at a school board meeting after the crowd refused to stop yelling despite repeated warnings.School Board policy 2520 permits public comment to be closed if they cannot make comments in a civil manner.Finally, the filing claims that Sheridan mismanaged a sexual assault case.The school board plays no role in “managing” sexual assault cases. They are asked to hear appeals of disciplinary actions against students. Therefore, is imperative that the school board not manage the investigation and only be given minimal information.
I’d also like to share things not getting said about Brenda Sheridan.She was an LCPS substitute teacher from 2004-2011 and named the 2006-07 Substitute of the Year. She has been part of PTA leadership on local, state, and national levels. She coordinated projects for Boy Scout and Girl Scout Troops. She founded a boosters organization for kids’ arts programs. As a School Board member, she advocated for full-day kindergarten, reductions in class sizes, and increases to teacher salaries, which is a sure way to attract great teachers.
Finally, Brenda Sheridan has been electedthree times by her district. In the 2019 election, she won by 62%, a far better margin than what we see in our national election.The recall petition submitted just over 800 signatures, which is only 10 percent of her district.
If the judge finds in favor of this meritless legal action, it will reinforce the false idea that elections have little meaning and suppress the will of the majority of Ms. Sheridan’s district—the majority that duly elected her. The people of her district deserve better and so does Ms. Sheridan.
Betsy Scotto-Lavino, Leesburg
4 thoughts on “Letter: Betsy Scotto-Lavino, Leesburg”
Thank you Betsy Scotto-Lavino for expressing what many folks feel. Your essay is music to my ears. It beautifully summarizes Brenda’s many contributions to Loudoun County. Organizers of the recall effort should hang their heads in shame. All good wishes to Brenda during this difficult time. I’m hoping she realizes thousands support her in Loudoun & beyond.
Brenda has failed and failed miserably to live up to decency expectations.
Hopefully these comments help identify some facets of the issues brought up in this note that might not be obvious:
1 The school board manages LCPS via the Superintendent and is authorized to do so under state statute 22.1-79 with emphasis on utmost efficiency. Is this being done?
2 The Academy of Science is a centralized, inquiry based learning environment requiring students to have both an exceptional grasp oof math and science and an intense interest to learn based on their history of learning in LCPS. It is built on a two year transcript numbered course and then two years of special project study of their choosing with faculty mentoring. The first two years can be taught in all LCPS high schools which would expand the program allowing far more diversity than the approximate limitation of about 60 students per year. I this being done? Is there any evidence the participants in the program are not exceptionally qualified or that some alternate agenda was used to allow them entry? If not – then how are statements that criteria other than exceptional capability should be used not discriminatory?
3 Douglas School has been set up for decades precisely for troubled students and students in trouble. Class sizes are small and the professional staff is exceptional at helping these students. Any other decision would be an alternate agenda which apparently led to a second assault and public disappointment. Aren’t school board members expected to enforce policies/programs already in place?
4 The Chair has the primary responsibility to assign other members to committees and set the meeting agenda which is to be held in public with some specific exceptions (land acquisition and personnel issues). ALL school board members are instructed not to meet with or talk to more than one other board member for any school related discussions. That doesn’t mean they can’t be at an event together just that no discussion can be formed with more than two at a time. Was this adhered to?
Hope this helps digest a very important activity that involves most of the children in Loudoun and most of the tax dollars paid into Loudoun Government. The role of parents is critical to the success of all children enrolled and to the success of the system itself. Perhaps welcoming more parental input is the most productive direction rather than shun it, limit it or even ignore it when asked for whether to go hybrid, stay in-person or go remote. What did they do? What should they do? 🙂
“…claims against Sheridan are that she violated open meeting laws by being part of a community Facebook group”
“…claims against Sheridan are that she violated open meeting laws by being part of a community Facebook HATE group.”
There. Fixed it.