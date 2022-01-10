Letter: Chris Stevenson, Purcellville
Editor: The Republican party is like the raccoon in “Where the Red Fern Grows”that refuses to let go of the shiny tin can lid in the nail-lined bored-hole trap, leading to its death by clubbing at the hands of Billy Coleman’s father for its hide.
Thankfully, the end of the analogous American political story is still up in the air, but barely.
Will the party stubbornly persist in keeping hold of that shiny demagogue and bring death upon itself and the American project? Or, can we persuade our Republican family members—using persuasion, longsuffering, meekness, kindness and love—to release its grip on Mr. Trump who then releases his grip on us, save itself and ensure that this government “of the people, by the people, and for the people shall not perish from the earth?”

Wow, this is some next-level Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Was there a point to the this letter, or is it simply an opportunity for a Leftist to unleash some frustration? I guess it’s understandable since their leader in the White House cannot even form sentences at this point in his truly sad slide into dementia. And the (D)s did just get swept out of the Commonwealth two months ago.
I agree. Republicans would be wise to let go of Donald Trump. In September, I lost all respect for Glenn Youngkin when he said he’d support Trump for another term as president, if nominated. Never mind that a wonderful Democrat or Independent might be nominated. No, Youngkin already has his mind made up. Poor misguided soul. Let’s hear it for Loudoun Blue!
“BOTH” parties need to address their penchant for using weapons of mass destruction on each other or risk breaking a system superior to all others on earth. Checks and balances are threatened when the executive branch tries to push programs that are obviously within states rights to provide and control. Checks and balances have been threatened since 1913 when Congress delegated its authority over our currency to the federal reserve which has converted “full employment” also know as 4% unemployment to “maximum employment” which has pumped so much money into the system that we are now experiencing the corrosive affects oof inflation.
Have all of our representatives even read the Build Back Better Bill? Has the media even addressed the level of burden it puts on states which is not part of the cost estimate of the bill? Has the media even considered how it dilutes citizenship or subjectively distributes tax dollars on little more than the whim of a state located federal employee?
My suggestion is to stop talking about 2024 and start worrying about 2022. Before voting honestly ask if the person your considering voting for is capable of being an American first and willing to represent ALL the constituents first before being a loyal party member! 🙂