Letter: Chris Stevenson, Purcellville

Editor: The Republican party is like the raccoon in “Where the Red Fern Grows”that refuses to let go of the shiny tin can lid in the nail-lined bored-hole trap, leading to its death by clubbing at the hands of Billy Coleman’s father for its hide.

Thankfully, the end of the analogous American political story is still up in the air, but barely.

Will the party stubbornly persist in keeping hold of that shiny demagogue and bring death upon itself and the American project? Or, can we persuade our Republican family members—using persuasion, longsuffering, meekness, kindness and love—to release its grip on Mr. Trump who then releases his grip on us, save itself and ensure that this government “of the people, by the people, and for the people shall not perish from the earth?”

Chris Stevenson, Purcellville