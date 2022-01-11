Fairfax Teen Charged with Threatening Schools Again Denied Bond

The 18-year-old Fairfax County resident charged with making threats toward an Ashburn middle school in December was denied release on bond for a third time Tuesday.

Shane D. Lucas is charged with making threats of bodily injury or death to persons on school property, a Class 6 felony. He was cited by investigators as the source of a Dec. 7 social media post that included a photo of a firearm and threatening statements toward Farmwell Station Middle School.

He was scheduled to appear in Loudoun County District Court for a preliminary hearing Jan. 11. However, Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj instead proposed a series of conditions that would allow Lucas to be moved from the Adult Detention Center into a residential treatment program for treatment of mental health concerns.

Lucas has been incarcerated since his arrest Dec. 8. A release on bond was previously denied in District Court and on appeal in Circuit Court.

Biberaj said she was seeking to protect the community and Lucas by structuring a way to allow him to get treatment for a variety of mental health issues, and was concerned about a decline in his health while in custody. However, securing a residential placement has been made more difficult because, as an inmate, he cannot complete required entrance assessments, she and Lucas’s attorney said.

Judge Deborah C. Welsh denied the bond request, saying his release would not protect the public safety. Also, ordering Lucas to enter a treatment program likely would be more appropriate as part as part of a sentencing condition once the case has been adjudicated, she said.

Welsh then sought to move ahead with the scheduled preliminary hearing, but Biberaj said she was not prepared to present the case and that the required witnesses had not been assembled for the hearing.

The judge rescheduled the hearing for Jan. 19 with the condition that there be no additional continuances.