Fairfax Teen Charged with Threatening Schools Again Denied Bond
The 18-year-old Fairfax County resident charged with making threats toward an Ashburn middle school in December was denied release on bond for a third time Tuesday.
Shane D. Lucas is charged with making threats of bodily injury or death to persons on school property, a Class 6 felony. He was cited by investigators as the source of a Dec. 7 social media post that included a photo of a firearm and threatening statements toward Farmwell Station Middle School.
He was scheduled to appear in Loudoun County District Court for a preliminary hearing Jan. 11. However, Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj instead proposed a series of conditions that would allow Lucas to be moved from the Adult Detention Center into a residential treatment program for treatment of mental health concerns.
Lucas has been incarcerated since his arrest Dec. 8. A release on bond was previously denied in District Court and on appeal in Circuit Court.
Biberaj said she was seeking to protect the community and Lucas by structuring a way to allow him to get treatment for a variety of mental health issues, and was concerned about a decline in his health while in custody. However, securing a residential placement has been made more difficult because, as an inmate, he cannot complete required entrance assessments, she and Lucas’s attorney said.
Judge Deborah C. Welsh denied the bond request, saying his release would not protect the public safety. Also, ordering Lucas to enter a treatment program likely would be more appropriate as part as part of a sentencing condition once the case has been adjudicated, she said.
Welsh then sought to move ahead with the scheduled preliminary hearing, but Biberaj said she was not prepared to present the case and that the required witnesses had not been assembled for the hearing.
The judge rescheduled the hearing for Jan. 19 with the condition that there be no additional continuances.
5 thoughts on “Fairfax Teen Charged with Threatening Schools Again Denied Bond”
Buta “Protect the community” Biberaj strikes again.
I realize that she has an obligation to her primary financial backer, George Soros, to push the criminal-first agenda, but isn’t she *supposed* to be representing the victims of crime and the people of Loudoun in the criminal justice system?
Commonwealth Attorney Biberaj was similarly “unprepared” last Wednesday in a previously scheduled hearing regarding the recall petition for School Board Vice-chair Atoosa Reaser. That’s two unnecessary changes to the courts calendar in less than a week! Hmmm.
I hope this young man gets the treatment he needs. Meanwhile, he’ll remain incarcerated until his January 19th preliminary hearing. I’m glad there will be no additional continuances. “Justice delayed is justice denied,” said Martin Luther King. Ironically, the young man’s hearing will be held four days after MLK’s 93rd birthday. Happy MLK Day Loudoun!
Biberaj wants to put this threat in a halfway house? She will be 100% responsible for whoever he hurts or kills.
When folks make “true threats”, there are absolutely consequences.
This shows that the SB members and others in the anti-racist groups were lying their tails off claiming they received death threats that were not prosecuted.