Loudoun School Division Withholding Sexual Assault Report

The school division is withholding the report from the independent investigation into the handling of two related sexual assaults in Loudoun high schools.

The School Board hired Fairfax County-based law firm Blankingship & Keith, P.C.to conduct the investigation.

The first assault occurred on May 28 at Stone Bridge High School. The assailant was transferred to Broad Run High School where he assaulted a second student in October. The school division cited shortcomings in Title IX protocols as the reason the assailant was able to victimize a second student.

Responding to a request for the report, school division spokesman Wayde Byard wrote: “The report is complete. It is being withheld from disclosure in its entirety under Va. Code § 2.2-3705.1(2) relating to materials protected under the attorney client privilege. Furthermore, portions of the record are being withheld from disclosure under Code § 2.2-3705.4(A)(1) relating to scholastic information and Va. Code § 2.2-3705.1(1) relating to personnel information concerning identifiable individuals.”

“We believe we have followed all mandatory reporting protocols and aided law enforcement to the fullest extent allowed in all investigations regarding these matters. We acknowledge that these matters need to be fully reviewed,” Superintendent Scott Ziegler announced on Nov. 5, 2021. “Consequently, and with full support of the School Board, Loudoun County Public Schoolshired Blankingship & Keith, P.C. on October 28, 2021 to conduct an independent review of these incidents.”

A day before the investigation was announced, incoming Attorney GeneralJason Miyaressaid that he would conduct a formal investigation of the School Board’s handling of the cases.