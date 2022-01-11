Registration Open for Give Choose Campaign

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties has opened nonprofit registration and training for the Give Choose 2022 event, being held Tuesday, March 29.

The annual day of giving connects charitably-minded residents with nonprofit organizations serving Loudoun and Northern Fauquier counties. In 2021, Give Choose raised a landmark $824,307 for local nonprofits. Since its inception in 2014, Give Choose has raised more than $2.6 million.

Charities register to participate atgivechoose.org, where visitors can choose from among animal welfare, environment, health, human services, education, youth, and arts and culture nonprofits during the event on March 29. Donations of $10 or more may be made via the website and may be made up in advance, with an early giving period beginning March 1.

Local businesses also participate in Give Choose through sponsorships within the Community Foundation, providing a prize pool awarded to participating nonprofits throughout the day of the event.

The deadline for nonprofit registration is Feb. 28. Nonprofits may also register for Give Choose Training on Thursday, Jan. 20 atcommunityfoundationlf.org. Registration and eligibility information can be found atwww.givechoose.org. Registration is free for participating nonprofits.

For more information, contact Nicole Acosta atnicole@communityfoundationlf.orgor 703-779-3505, x3.