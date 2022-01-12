Search is on for Ashburn Murder Suspect

The Sheriff’s Office is working with international investigators to find the 40-year-old Leesburg man charged with murder in the Dec. 30 death of an Ashburn woman.

The agency announced Wednesday that Furqan Syed has been charged with of first-degree murder, entering a residence with intent to commit murder, shooting in the commission of murder, and three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

He is the suspect in the killing of 57-year-old Najat Chemlali Goode at a home on Connie Marie Terrace in the Belmont Trace area of Brambleton. Investigators “determined there was a connection between the suspect and victim,” according to the report.

After identifying him as a suspect, investigators learned Syed left the country on Jan. 3. The Sheriff’s Office is coordinating with the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and the U.S. Marshals Service to locate and apprehend Syed.

Deputies were initially called to the home shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, after a family member found the victim unresponsive inside. She was taken to StoneSprings Hospital Center where she died from her injuries.

Anyone with any information regarding Furqan Syed or this case is asked to contact Detective T. Rodriguez at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.