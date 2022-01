Frosty fun returns to the Village at Leesburg this weekend, as the development hosts its 8thannual Winter Ice Festival.

From 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, the shopping center will be transformed into a winter wonderland.Professional ice carvers will compete to create the best sculpture. Visitors can also enjoy practicing their moves on a real ice skating rink,live performances, activations, and ice games.

For more information, go to villageatleesburg.com.