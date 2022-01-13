Letter: Aidan Zentner, Round Hill

Editor: Loudoun County Public Schools should not have let the student, who was at the time being investigated for sexual assault in Stone Bridge High School, attend public schooling until after the investigation was finished.

Title IX from the Department of Education provides schools with the ability to temporarily suspend students from attending until they are deemed safe to attend school again. Additionally, according to the Loudoun Now article “In New Letter, Sheriff Indicates School Division Knowingly PlacedSexual Assailant Back in School,” the Loudon County Juvenile Court Service Unity (JCSU) had informed the LCPS school district of the arrest as well as the investigation that was underway. This shows that LCPS was aware of the status of the student and still chose to let the student come back to public school even though it would have been possible to keep the student at home until the investigation was complete.

I have a younger sister who has just started high school and the chance that a predator, who’s situation would never be revealed due to privacy policies, could be at the same school putting her at risk scares me. Such people should be kept out of public schools until a time where it is deemed safe for them to return to public school.

As a student, I want to be able to attend school and know that the school has done everything to ensure my safety. However, this situation shows that LCPS’s procedure for handling students under investigation needs to be improved.

In conclusion, the LCPS school district should define its procedure for similar incidents within the school to help keep other students and teachers safe in the future.

Aidan Zentner, Round Hill