Letter: Catherine Caputo, Round Hill

Editor: With recent events of the tragic Broad Run and Stone Bridge High School suppressed sexual assault cases, there is a clear need for reform.

Though I’m tempted to simply say “Do better Loudoun,” and carry on, I know that School Board members will make no effort for change. So, I feel inclined to demand a higher form of action. If it isn’t already clear by angry parents at School Board meetings or terrified students, I’ll be direct: the Loudoun County School Board needs to enact new procedures to publicly address past sexual assaults and prevent future cases.

Whether it be a day, a week, or two months ago, evidence of sexual assault misconduct is not meant to be kept quiet, especially by trusted officials, like Superintendent Ziegler.

As a high school student, I’m not only concerned for others but for myself as well. I’m aware that this topic is touchy and raw, so speaking on it may cause hesitancy and fear of pushback. Yet, isn’t this what members expected when taking their School Board member seats?

Created in June 2020, Be Better Woodgrove, a website dedicated to fix sexual assault prominence in Woodgrove High School, sought to bring light to heart-wrenching statistics. According to Woodgrove students, 94.4% of survey participants did not feel that the Loudoun County school system equipped students with the resources they needed to help victims and prevent perpetrators. As a Woodgrove High School student, I’d agree. It’s not discussed enough, and perhaps, that’s a result of lack of repercussions and a loss of faith in the school board amidst tragic events.

Dr. Sandra Caron, a professor of family relations and human sexuality at the University of Maine’s College of Education and Human Development, replies to a recent study on why women keep quiet about sexual assault, “They knew the other person wasn’t going to be receptive to hearing this tragic news, and that gives us a little piece of insight in terms of understanding that prevention work isn’t just about [educating] people about the myths and realities — you know the typical discussion. We need to go one step further, and we need to help people understand how we spot when somebody tells you something difficult, or what to do when you suspect something has happened to someone. That piece of training needs to be in there.”

The Loudoun County School Board shouldn’t be focusing on protecting its reputation, but instead, ensuring that they aren’t hiding the truth —the key to bringing effective reform. The school staff, counselors, and board members should be trained to shed light on cases to bring justice to the victim and offender.

As a female high school, I must learn to protect myself. I must demand the protection of others. To simply put it, the Loudoun County School Board needs to be attentive to the evident frustration from distraught parents and students and to not conceal incidents that deserve to be known.

Catherine Caputo, Round Hill