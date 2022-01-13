Letter: Dakota Horseman, Ashburn

Editor: On Nov. 11, 2021, Loudoun Now published the article, “Aldie Pharmacy Incorrectly Doses Childrens’ Vaccines,” which revealed a large group of children were incorrectly vaccinated, putting them and their families through unnecessary stress.

On Nov.18, 2021, Loudoun Now published another article urging parents to have their children vaccinated before the holidays. Although it is important children get vaccinated, it should not be rushed when it’s not being done correctly. Kids’ vaccines in Loudoun County need to be monitored due to the limited amount of research on them.

On Nov. 3 and 4, Ted Pharmacy gave 112 children the wrong dosage of the Pfizer vaccine. These vaccines were incorrectly given the same week the vaccine was made available to children under 12. All of these children were ages five through 11. The adult and children’s vaccine contains the same ingredients. However, children only receive 10 micrograms of the vaccine, while ages 12 and older receive 30 micrograms of vaccine. The pharmacy gave the children a lower dosage than what they should have received.

According to the Center for Disease Control the correct dosage should be administered immediately. Parents now have to bring their children back in to receive a second shot. A shot for a young age child can be very stressful, let alone two. The affected families were also told to contact their pediatrician for further guidance. Parents who were already nervous about vaccinating their young children are now even more worried.

As someone with three little siblings, it is important to me and my family that they be vaccinated not only for their own safety but also to help stop the spread of the virus. It is hard to vaccinate young children with peace of mind knowing many kids in our own county have been incorrectly vaccinated.

Over 100 children in Loudoun County were put through unnecessary emotional strain. This situation could have been easily avoided if the people administering the vaccines were more cautious. Although getting children vaccinated quickly is needed to progress through the pandemic, it is important that it is done correctly. People will be less likely to get vaccinated if there are more mistakes. Children’s vaccines should only be distributed in doctor offices to limit mistakes and keep the youth of Loudoun County safe.

Dakota Horseman, Ashburn