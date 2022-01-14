County Gets $10M in State Affordable Housing Money

Loudoun County is receiving just over $10 million in state grants to support affordable multifamily housing in the county and to prepare for Amazon’s arrival in Northern Virginia.

This funding is in addition to an earlier grant of $3.75 million to support two affordable multifamily developments in Loudoun County, Tuscarora Crossing and the View at Broadlands.

The grants are part of Virginia Housing’s Amazon Resources Enabling Affordable Community Housing, or REACH, Program, which was established in response to concerns about the expected impact of Amazon’s second headquarters in Arlington on the region’s housing prices. Virginia Housing is investing $75 million in affordable housing. Loudoun County applied for funding to support proposed affordable multifamily developments.

Loudoun County will be using the new award to support three proposed developments that are also being considered by the Board of Supervisors for Loudoun County loans.

The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing will receive $3.75 million in Amazon REACH funds to help fund the new construction of Goose Creek Village, which includes 80 age-restricted affordable multifamily apartments, proposed in Ashburn.

Good Works and Green Street Housing will receive $2.545 million to help with the new construction of Waxpool Apartments, which includes 52 affordable multifamily apartments, proposed in Ashburn.

And Winn Development will receive $3.75 million to help them acquire and rehabilitate Somerset Senior to create 102 age-restricted affordable multifamily apartments. proposed in Sterling.

More information about Loudoun County’s housing programs is online at loudoun.gov/housing.