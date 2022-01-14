Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Continues at Bolen Park

Twice-weekly free drive-through COVID-19 testing will continue Tuesday, Jan. 18 and Friday, Jan. 21 at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park in Leesburg. Testing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. but may begin early to mitigate traffic jams, according to the county.

The testing events are free and open to all, with no age or residency requirements and no prescriptions or appointments necessary.

A person does not have to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. No COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the testing events. Public health officials encourage anyone, regardless of vaccination status, who thinks they may have been exposed to COVID-19 to get tested as well as anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and a new loss of taste or smell.

People seeking to be tested should enter the park on Crosstrail Boulevard from Sycolin Road. In previous weeks, people seeking tests have experienced long waits and, with heavy demand, the testing site has sometimes closed early after reaching capacity.

Registration forms can be completed in advance to speed the process; they are available online in English and Spanish at loudoun.gov/covid19testing.

Other COVID-19 testing providers can be found online at the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 testing webpage. To find a free COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccines.gov.