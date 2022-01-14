Middleburg Leaders Condemn Racist Flyers

The Town of Middleburg Police Department and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the distribution of racist flyers with KKK propaganda in western Loudoun last night.

The distribution of the material, contained in plastic bags with birdseed in driveways has become an annual provocation in the days leading to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. No arrests have been made following the distribution of the material in previous years.

The actions have been widely condemned.

“The Town of Middleburg is disgusted by this assault. We wholeheartedly condemn the type of speech that was spread throughout Western Loudoun County on Friday, January 14th,” Mayor Bridge Littleton said in a statement. “The citizens and community of Middleburg believe and embody the ideal that all people are created equal, and we are proud that Middleburg was the first town in Virginia to desegregate in 1961 through the heroic efforts of our citizens.”

“The best way to fight hate is for us to continue doing what we do, by treating all with honor, dignity, equality and respect,” stated newly elected Vice Mayor Peter Leonard-Morgan. “Our community is the great place it is because of the diversity that can be found in all our residents, businesses, and patrons.”

Town and county investigators are working to identify any potential crimes that occurred. Anyone with helpful information regarding these activities is asked to contact the Police Department at 540-687-6633 orchiefaj@middleburgva.gov.

The Sheriff’s Office said the distributions were made at homes on Snickersville Turnpike, Airmont Road, St. Louis Road, and Jeb Stuart Road.