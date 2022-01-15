Hamilton Council Approves Project Manager Post

The mayor may soon be getting some extra help in managing the town’s larger projects.

On Monday, the council unanimously approved a proposed to advertise for the hiring of a project manager on a contract basis.

The position is expected to cost $60,000-$80,000 annually. Working at the direction of the mayor, the person will manage public works capital building, park, and water tower restoration projects and take on similar work as the town adds new projects, such as potential traffic calming strategies. The position will assist with the initial planning and budgeting phases, and continue through the design phase, bidding process, construction phase, and one-year review period for various capital projects.

Council members noted many of the town’s projects take several years to complete, potentially over the terms of several mayors, and the town’s current staffing isn’t well equipped to handle complex, long-term projects.