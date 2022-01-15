Leesburg Police Investigate Friday Night Stabbing

The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a Friday evening stabbing.

At approximately 7:34 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, Leesburg Police received a call for help near the intersection of Edwards Ferry Road and the Rt. 15 Bypass. Officers responded and found a teenage juvenile male suffering from a stab wound to his lower body. He was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, and is currently listed in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Section. Anyone who has not already spoken with law enforcement and has information about the incident is asked to contact Detective M. Kadric at 703-771-4500 or atmkadric@leesburgva.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.