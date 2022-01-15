Middleburg Town Hall Groundbreaking Set

Following the selection of a contractor last month, the Middleburg Town Council will kick off construction of the new town hall during a Jan. 24 ceremony.

The town received five bids to build a new town hall on land behind the current town office, with base bids ranging from $8.95 million to $11.1 million, exclusive of seven bid alternatives. The contract was awarded to the lowest qualified bidder, Cooper Building Services for an initial amount of $10.9 million.

Construction is expected to begin Feb. 1 with the staff move in planned before New Year’s Day 2023.