Shooting in Ashburn Under Investigation

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred overnight on Boxwood Place in Ashburn.



According to the report, deputies were called to the area shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 after a resident reported hearing gunfire.

A preliminary investigation has determined the incident involved two groups and stemmed from an earlier altercation. Some of the subjects later confronted the victims in the area of Boxwood Place, and one of the suspects shot at the victim’s vehicle as it was leaving the scene. No injuries or property damage were reported.The suspects and the victims all fled the area before deputies arrived.

Investigators later located a victim involved and continue to work to identify all of the people involved.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Det. K. Mitchell at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.