Youngkin Asks Miyares to Investigate Loudoun Schools

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed 11 executive orders and directives on his first day in office on Saturday, including orders to end state mask mandates in schools, ban Critical Race Theory, and asking Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate the Loudoun County school division.

Miyares announced his intent to investigate the school division’s handling of two sexual assaults in high schools, a scandal that garnered nation-wide interest. Youngkin had already made Loudoun County Public Schools a target of his campaign, arguing against a curriculum teaching students about racial inequity.

“One of the reasons Virginians get so fed up with government is the lack of transparency—and that’s a big issue here… Loudoun County Public Schools covered up a sexual assault on school grounds for political gain, leading to an additional assault of a young girl,” Miyares said in a statement on Saturday.

Miyares’ announcement came just a day after LCPS released a statement about an independent investigation into the handling of the assaults. The findings, the division said, will not be made public for the sake of the victims’ families’ privacy.

In 2021 former Gov. Ralph Northam made masks a requirement for public schools in the Commonwealth. During an operational update on Jan. 11, Ziegler said that masks would remain a requirement in school buildings regardless of changes at the state level. Ziegler said LCPS would continue to follow CDC and state Department of Health guidance, which currently call for masks in schools.

The Critical Race Theory ban has more vague implications for the school division. While teacher trainings address racial equity and some programs are labeled in political circles as Critical Race Theory, the theory is not taught as curriculum in classrooms. It is not yet clear whether the ban will influence how social studies and history are currently taught.