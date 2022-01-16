Rezoning Approved for Rogers St. Property in Hamilton

The Town Council on Monday approved a rezoning to allow the owners of the Hamilton Masonic Lodge on South Rogers Street to undertake additional commercial uses that can help maintain the historic structure.

Green Property Management asked to change the property’s zoning from Light Industrial—the last piece of industrially zoned land in town—to C2 Retail Sales and Services. In a letter to the council, the owners note that the property isn’t well suited for industrial use and allowing more typical commercial uses would better help achieve the Town Plan’s community development goals. Additionally, they said more than $100,000 has been spent in past few years to maintain and improve the structure.

The three-story brick building is listed on thestate and national registersof historic places. It was built in 1873 and served as a Masonic meeting hall and then a school for grades 1-12 until the 1920s.