Families Drop Out of Suit Against School Racial Equity Programs, Citing Privacy

Citing privacy concerns, two parties have dropped out of the federal lawsuit against the Loudoun school division’s Student Equity Ambassador Program and the Bias Incident Reporting System, both initiatives of the school district to combat the reported racial inequity in schools.

Patti Menders, president of the Loudoun County Women’s Republican Club, Scott Mineo, and one other anonymous family remain in the suit, alleging that the programs discriminate against their white students and violate their First Amendment rights. They also charge that the reporting system “chills protected speech in violation of the First and Fourteenth Amendments,” according to the complaint.

The notice of dismissal reports that the families chose to drop out of the case after receiving discovery requests from the school division.

“As demonstrated by their pseudonymous status, Jane Does #1 and #3 are highly protective of their privacy to ensure the anonymity of their children in this deeply sensitive, emotionally charged issue. … After receiving the Defendant’s discovery requests, Jane Does #1 and #3 concluded that they could not preserve a sufficient level of privacy to continue,” the notice said.

On Thursday, there will be a hearing for the division’s motion to dismiss the complaint “for lack of subject-matter jurisdiction and for failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”

In August, a judge denied arequest for an injunction against the programs.

The complaint was originally filed June 2 in the Eastern Virginia District Court in Alexandria.

The Student Equity Ambassadors Programelevates concerns about racial inequity in schools. Middle and high school ambassadors meet several times a year with administrators to discuss issues observed in student bodies. The district describes the ambassadors as “a racially diverse group of students with a collective passion for social justice.”

The group Parents Against Critical Theory, led by Mineo, shared a document from the school district about the program, stating that only students of color may participate. The final version of the school’s notice shows that all students may participate in the program regardless of race.

It is unclear from the filing whether any of the plaintiffs’ children were denied requests to participate in the program. Judge Anthony J. Trenga, in denying the injunction against the programs, concluded that the plaintiffs failed to establish that the group was created to discriminate against white students.

Menders, Mineo, and the other family are represented by the Liberty Justice Center, a conservative nonprofit based in Chicago.