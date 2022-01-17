Letter: Colette Berrebi, Potomac Kayak Club

Editor:As the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors plans its vote Tuesday, Jan. 18 on the Bles Park enhancements, please find the Potomac Kayak Club’s request for support regarding the improvements to Bles Park to accommodate kayakers with a kayak launch on Broad Run.

Existing:

Adequate parking and a well-maintained walking path from the parking lot to Potomac River access to launch.

Existing launch sites for kayaks nearby at Golf Club Drive, Kephart Landing, Elizabeth Mills Riverfront Park & Algonkian Regional Park currently serve the kayak community well.

Note: Bles Park offers existing easy access to the Potomac River, which is rarely used because the other nearby launch sites provide better access to the part of the river that can be safely kayaked by recreational kayakers.

Kayaker Needs:

Bles Park could be a destination to pause to bird watch along their river tour from the existing launch locations as noted above. Tables, benches and observatory decks at the marsh and proposed parking lot at Bles Park could offer kayakers a break from kayaking and encourage them to use and enjoy the park.

Missed Opportunity:

Revisiting the needs of kayakers is an opportunity for Bles Park to offer a popular destination stop on their river tour, while not disturbing the habitat of the birds that currently reside in the park. Revisiting the purpose of the proposed parking lot and accommodating a seating area is a service to kayakers and an oversight from planners on how to provide services that kayakers will use and appreciate.

Please find this crucial plea for support not to impact on the wildlife habitat for the local bird species, to implement a launch ramp that isn’t likely to be used by the community.

Colette Berrebi, Potomac Kayak Club