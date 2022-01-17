Letter: FW Lillis, Leesburg

Editor: In his latest newsletter to constituents, Del. Dave LaRock stated that the COVID vaccines were experimental. That may be so in a narrow sense, just as the 2023 Ford F-150 will be experimental, but both the Ford and the vaccines stand on firm foundations, forged by years of research.

These vaccines were far more extensively tested than HCQ or bleach when they were touted as treatments for COVID. mRNA vaccines have been studied for decades, and to date, more than half a billion doses have been given in this country with proven efficacy and few side effects. The deadly effects of the virus are well documented.

As did Delta, Omicron is filling the hospitals with the unvaccinated, putting an avoidable strain on our front lines. We are in the midst of another surge, testing whether our state or our nation can long endurethis newest challenge. It would be helpful if our leaders sought ways to get people vaccinated rather than create doubts about the vaccines, or looked for loopholes and pseudo-exemptions. To that purpose, it would be helpful if Del. LaRock had better sources of data. Dr. Goodfriend of Loudoun County Public Health or the CDC are fine resources for credible science.

We should all celebrate Operation Warp Speed. These miraculous vaccines save lives and lower the chance for the development of the next variants. Not bad for an “experiment.”

FW Lillis, Leesburg