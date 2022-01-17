Letter: Michael Myers, Leesburg

Editor: On Jan. 18, the Board of Supervisors are scheduled to vote upon a variety of “enhancements” to Bles Park, a mostly natural area park at the confluence of Broad Run and the Potomac River. Based on public comments by supervisors to date, this proposal seems poised to be approved despite the Planning Commission recommending denial and considerable opposition from residents. The proposed amenities, and rationale for approving them, just doesn’t make sense.

It is true that the wetlands at Bles Park were created in the 1990s when the park was established. Wetlands mitigation projects such as those constructed at Bles Park are created in response to wetlands being destroyed elsewhere. The purpose is to attempt to recreate the biodiversity and ecological value of the wetlands that were destroyed. The wetlands at Bles Park have been successful in creating ecological value, and tremendous biodiversity currently exists there.

Yet, while Loudoun County is actively pursuing purchasing land for future wetlands mitigation projects on one hand, supervisors seem willing and content to diminish the biodiversity of the wetlands created at Bles Park with the other hand by constructing a boardwalk through the most sensitive part of the wetlands where shy and reclusive species go to avoid human disturbance. This doesn’t make sense.

It is true that Bles Park contains active recreation uses and soccer fields, and it is true that on the weekends when there are soccer games, there is a lack of parking (because the size of the parking lot was purposely minimized due to being in a floodplain) which has created public safety concerns with children walking along Bles Park Drive to attend their soccer games.

Yet, while the Board of Supervisors is going to add more parking in the name of public safety on one hand, on the other hand they are proposing to introduce vehicles to a gravel path that is currently used by pedestrians to create access to a kayak launch. They are creating a public safety issue for children and families who walk in the park. This doesn’t make sense. Some supervisors have posited that there will not be many vehicles, so the conflict will be minimal. But if there won’t be many people using the road, why is it even necessary to open it to vehicles in the first place?

On one hand, many supervisors have lauded themselves for protecting the environment and fighting climate change, but on the other hand they are poised to approve cutting down trees, removing pollinator habitat, and significantly increasing impervious surfaces within the floodplain for these proposed amenities that could be built elsewhere. This doesn’t make sense.

County parks are public lands that are stewarded by the county on behalf of its citizens. Supervisors have repeatedly expressed a desire for active public engagement, and there has been considerable opposition to these proposed “enhancements,” and yet supervisors are poised to disregard their constituents and approve a proposal that defies their own logic. It simply doesn’t make sense.

Michael Myers, Leesburg