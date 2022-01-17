Letter: Sergeant John McKee, The Salvation Army of Loudoun County

Editor: Some people may think The Salvation Army takes a break after Thanksgiving and Christmas, but even without the Red Kettles at Giant, Safeway, and Walmart, or the bustling activity of our Angel Tree program, The Salvation Army of Loudoun County proudly continues their work. We assist those in need throughout our community with rental assistance, eviction prevention, utility assistance, food, clothing, social services, and so much more.

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, this year’s holiday season was a challenge from the start, as The Salvation Army of Loudoun County continued striving to meet increased demand for services while in-person fundraising opportunities were reduced. We want to say, “thank you” to local supporters in 2021 who made it possible for us to provide life-saving services to the hungry, homeless, and families and individuals feeling hopeless in our community and surrounding communities 365 days a year, 7 days a week.”

I want to thank all the donors and volunteers who made the Christmas season happy and bright for 1,238 children who received gifts through our Angel Tree program. The Salvation Army of Loudoun County’s Angel Tree program is superbly well run and managed by three amazing volunteers along with our staff. More importantly, close to 250 devoted volunteers provided 1,638 hours of service in our distribution center to assist with the organization and the distribution of the presents. I also want to express our appreciation to the Village of Leesburg who donated the site to us. My Guys Moving donated their time and equipment to pick up and deliver thousands of gifts to the distribution center. These gifts were donated by many businesses, HCA communities, the faith community, and families.

The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle campaign ran from Thanksgiving to Christmas. Mayor Kelly Burk kicked off this year’s campaign at an event at Main Street Station. The Brass Ensemble of the National Capital Band performed at the event as well. Kettles were located at Giant, Safeway, and Walmart stores in Loudoun. Again, the success of the Red Kettle campaign is directly related to volunteerism and – of course – generous donors. This year, 78 volunteers from clubs, schools, the faith community, families, and businesses contributed 418 hours of service. The funds we receive from the Red Kettle campaign stay right here in Loudoun County helping us to provide rental assistance, eviction prevention, utility assistance, and emergency food assistance all throughout the year. Our Red Kettle campaign is critical to our ability to provide basic and essential needs to those struggling in our community.

With the help of generous donors and volunteers, The Salvation Army embodied their Christmas theme, “Hope Marches On.”

Learn more about the work that The Salvation Army of Loudoun does throughout the year on our salvationarmypotomac.org/loudouncountycorps/, or call 703-771-3371.

A hearty thank you for all you have provided. Have a blessed 2022.

Sergeant John McKee, Pastor

Corps Administrator