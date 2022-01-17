Loudoun Circuit Court Clerk Wins Preservation Grants

The Clerk of the Circuit Court Gary Clemens has been awarded two grants totaling $45,575 from the Library of Virginia as part of the Virginia Circuit Court Records Preservation program.

One grant will be used to complete conservation of the land tax books for 1872, 1874 and 1878, will books from 1806-1809, 1825-1827 and 1829-1830, and a deed book from 1767. The other grant will be used to digitize criminal court papers from 1757 to 1865.

The deed and will books are used frequently by title examiners to conduct title research and are used extensively for genealogical research, according to the clerk’s office. The 1757–1865 criminal court papers are a collection of loose papers that have undergone substantial conservation by the historic records team in the clerk’s office. The collection is now prepared for digitization, which the state grant will finance. Following the digital conversion process, the records will be indexed in an online database for those researching the historic court papers.

“I am grateful to the Library of Virginia for these grants and funding will be used to ensure proper conservation of valuable historic documents and to promote improved public access to these public documents,” Clemens stated. “I am also very grateful to my dedicated team of deputy clerks who work in my historic records division. We have a talented group of people who understand the virtues of safeguarding and promoting our local history assets.”

Over the past 20 years, Clemens and his team have received $687,457 in state grant funding for historic preservation efforts from the Library of Virginia, according to his office. For more information about the clerk’s historic Loudoun court records program, go to loudoun.gov/clerkarchives.