Loudoun Supervisor to Introduce School Mask Mandate Resolution

The day after Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order seeking to prohibit public school mask mandates, Loudoun Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) announced he will introduce a resolution reaffirming the authority of the Loudoun County School Board to impose or lift mask mandates.

The resolution will also express Board of Supervisors support for actions taken by the superintendent or School Board to retain mask mandates in Loudoun County Public Schools.

Among the Executive Orders Youngkin signed shortly after taking the oath of office was one rescinding a 2021 order by the State Health Commission requiring masks in schools, with exceptions such as while eating or for people having trouble breathing. Youngkin’s order seeks to let parents decide that mask mandates do not apply to their children.

Youngkin’s order states “recent government orders requiring virtually every child in Virginia wear masks virtually every moment they are in school have proven ineffective and impractical.” Public health experts have repeatedly and consistently emphasized the importance of mask wearing in social settings, including schools. Communities without mask mandates have seen higher levels of infection and more deaths.

In announcing his plan, Turner noted CDC data from last September, comparing schools in Arizona. The data showed schools without mask mandates were up to 3.5 times more likely to experience COVID-19 outbreaks.

“We simply cannot risk another total school shutdown here in Loudoun County,” Turner stated. “The mental health impact on our kids would be devastating. One of the most inviolate core obligations of any elected body is to protect the lives of the citizens it represents. Sadly, Governor Youngkin has forced elected school boards in communities throughout the Commonwealth to choose between exercising their sole constitutional authority to protect the students and families they serve or obeying a medically unsound Executive Order.”

Turner also pointed out Youngkin’s order may not be legal. In 2021, the General Assembly passed a law requiring in-person instruction, with exceptions for periods of high COVID-19 transmission in schools, which also required schools to follow CDC guidance on the pandemic. Specifically, the law holds that “each school board shall … provide such in-person instruction in a manner in which it adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies for early childhood care and education programs and elementary and secondary schools to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

The CDC continues to recommend mask wearing in schools, among other measures.

Leaders in several school districts, including Loudoun County Public Schools, have already said they will continue to require masks, also including in Northern Virginia the City of Alexandria, Fairfax County and Arlington County.