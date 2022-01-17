Remembering the Dream: Leesburg’s MLK Day Celebration

A winter storm that left the region blanketed with snow and ice didn’t stop today’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in Leesburg.

For the 31styear, community organizations gathered at the county courthouse to walk down Market Street to the Douglass School, which served as the county’s first public high school for Black students until segregation ended in Loudoun in 1968. With the school building undergoing renovations this year, the march continued to the Frederick Douglass Elementary School nearby.

With the inclement weather closing all school operations and high COVID-19 transmission rates in the county, the annual MLK celebration ceremony pivoted to an all-online event. The theme of this year’s celebration was “In Pursuit of Equal Rights, Social Equity, and Human Dignity.”

Watch the program on the MLK March Leesburg on Youtube link.

From left, MLK Diversity-Engagement Foundation Chairwoman Tammy Carter, Rev. Aileen Fitzke of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Sterling, and District Court Judge Lorrie Sinclair Taylor address the crowd before community groups march down Market Street for the 31st annual MLK Day celebration in Leesburg.

The 31st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Leesburg begins with a march down Market Street.

Members of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity walk down Market Street during the 31st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Leesburg.

Members of the Loudoun/Douglass High School Alumni Association and the Loudoun Chapter of the NAACP walk down Market Street during the 31st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Leesburg.

Scouts from the All Dulles Area Muslim Society walk down Market Street during the 31st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Leesburg.

Members of the Loudoun/Douglass High School Alumni Association prepared to walk down Market Street during the 31st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Leesburg.

Rizwan Jaka takes a selfie with Leesburg Police Chief Greg Brown and Public Information Officer Micheal Drogin and scouts from the All Dulles Area Muslim Society troop before the 31st annual MLK Day march in Leesburg.

Members of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity prepare to walk down Market Street during the 31st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Leesburg.

Members of the Epsilon Zeta Fraternity walk down Market Street during the 31st annual MLK Day celebration in Leesburg.

Members of the Loudoun County Democratic Committee walk down Market Street during the 31st annual MLK Day celebration in Leesburg.

Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk and members of Providence Baptist Church walk down Market Street during the 31st annual MLK Day celebration.

Members of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity walk down Market Street during the 31st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Leesburg.

Members of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority walk down Market Street during the 31st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Leesburg.

Members of the Rho Kappa Sigma fraternity walk down Market Street during the 31st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Leesburg.