Remembering the Dream: Leesburg’s MLK Day Celebration
A winter storm that left the region blanketed with snow and ice didn’t stop today’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in Leesburg.
For the 31styear, community organizations gathered at the county courthouse to walk down Market Street to the Douglass School, which served as the county’s first public high school for Black students until segregation ended in Loudoun in 1968. With the school building undergoing renovations this year, the march continued to the Frederick Douglass Elementary School nearby.
With the inclement weather closing all school operations and high COVID-19 transmission rates in the county, the annual MLK celebration ceremony pivoted to an all-online event. The theme of this year’s celebration was “In Pursuit of Equal Rights, Social Equity, and Human Dignity.”
Watch the program on the MLK March Leesburg on Youtube link.
One thought on “Remembering the Dream: Leesburg’s MLK Day Celebration”
So glad to see the great unity of races & creeds at Leesburg’s MLK Day March. It’s vitally important that we remember & honor Martin Luther King Jr. Awful things are happening in Richmond that cannot be countenanced. Dr. King must be turning in his grave. But I’m optimistic that Loudoun will lead the way to a brighter future. Happy MLK Day Loudoun!