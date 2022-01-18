CBP: Vic Mensah Arrested at Dulles with Drugs in Luggage

Rapper Vic Mensah was arrested at Dulles Airport on Saturday after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found illegal narcotics in his baggage.

According to the report, Victor Kwesi Mensah, 28, arrived on board a flight from Ghana at about 7 a.m. on Jan. 15. During a secondary baggage examination, CBP officers discovered about41 grams of liquid LSD, about 124 grams of Psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of Psilocybin gummies, and six grams of Psilocybin mushrooms concealed inside Mensah’s luggage.

Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority Police officers responded and charged Mensah with felony narcotics possession charges and took him into custody.

Although some states have decriminalized certain personal quantities of illicit narcotics, CBP advises travelers to be aware that narcotics possession remains illegal under federal law. Additionally, travelers should know that they are subject to CBP federal inspection upon departing and arriving to the United States.

“Travelers can save themselves time and potential criminal charges during their international arrivals inspection if they took a few minutes to ensure that their luggage is drug free,”stated Daniel Escobedo, area port director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, DC, in the announcement of the arrest. “Narcotics interdiction remains a Customs and Border Protection enforcement priority and we remain committed toworking closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to ensure that those who transport illegal narcotics into the United States are investigated and prosecuted.”

Mensah was held without bond. His arraignment and bond hearing in Loudoun County District Court set for Tuesday were continued. A preliminary hearing on the felony charges is scheduled for March 8.

A display of the drugs found in the luggage of rapper Vic Mensah while clearing customs at Dulles Airport on Jan. 15. [CBP photo]