Free Education and Support Offered for Caregivers

The Loudoun County Area Agency on Aging offers free, virtual education sessions to help ease the burden and stress of caring for loved ones.

The January session, “When Nobody Else Gets It” will focus on dealing with people who don’t understand dementia and will be presented by Jennifer L. Fitzpatrick. The workshop is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22, from noon to 1 p.m.

The February session, “Boundaries in Caregiving” will focus on preventing and avoiding the martyr syndrome and will also be presented by Fitzpatrick. The workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 23, from noon to 1 p.m. EST.

To register for the programs, email aaasupport@loudoun.gov. To learn more about Area Agency on Aging programs and community resources, visit loudoun.gov/aaa or call 703-777-0257.